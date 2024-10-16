Finali Mondiali, Ferrari Challenge qualifying on Wednesday at Imola

Following yesterday’s first sessions, which kicked off the eagerly anticipated and intense week of the Finali Mondiali at Imola’s Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli hit the track today. After the morning’s free practice came the qualifying sessions for the seventh and final round of the European and North American international series, which runs tomorrow and Friday.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. In the European series, Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), already crowned Trofeo Pirelli champion after his victories at the Nürburgring, will start both races on pole. Under light rain that dampened the asphalt, making conditions more hazardous, the young Italian driver emerged victorious after a tight time-trial battle with his season-long rival, Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport).

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, the only class where the title is still up for grabs, Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) secured pole position for Race-1 and Race-2. He currently sits second in the overall standings and is the only viable threat to leader Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing).

Coppa Shell champion Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) set the fastest time in his class for Thursday’s race, while Nürburgring debutant Andrzej Lewandowski (Autohaus Ulrich) claimed his first pole position for Race-2.

In the Coppa Shell Am, Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) will start from the front row in both races, while in the Trofeo Pirelli 488, newly crowned champion Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) secured pole for the first race, with Sven Schömer (Ferrari Katowice) taking top spot for the second.

Ferrari Challenge North America. In the North American series, Dylan Medler (The Collection) will set off from pole in both Trofeo Pirelli races, as will Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Rey Acosta (The Collection) in the Coppa Shell and Jeffrey Nunberg (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) in Coppa Shell Am.

Programme. On Thursday, 17th October, the Finali Mondiali Ferrari programme will feature the first races of the Prancing Horse one-make series. The European races will begin in the following order: at 10:25 a.m., the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 races will take place, followed by the Coppa Shell Am at 3:05 p.m., and the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 5:20 p.m. All classes in the North American series will compete together in a race starting at 12:40 p.m.

Ferrari’s exclusive non-competitive programmes, XX Programme, F1 Clienti and Sport Prototipi Clienti, will also take to the track on Thursday.

The races can be viewed at: "https://live.ferrari.com" or on the official Ferrari YouTube channel: "https://www.youtube.com/c/Ferrari", with free access and English commentary.