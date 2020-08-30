Fifth win for Tabacchi, Vyboh test of strength

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi capitalised on a splendid start to claim victory, his fifth of the season, in Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 at Mugello. Vyboh won in the Am following a tight duel with Frederik Espersen. The race was held in bright sunshine after a morning qualifying session affected by heavy rain.

When the green lights went out, polewoman Fabienne Wohlwend was surprised by Emanuele Maria Tabacchi's lightning-fast start, with the Italian bursting into the lead from fourth. After Tabacchi came the Liechtensteiner champion ahead of Florian Merckx. The two struggled to keep up with the pace of the Rossocorsa driver's 488 Challenge Evo as he tried to break away. In the Am, a head-to-head struggle broke out between Frederik Espersen and Matús Vyboh that lasted for the entire thirty-minute race.

As early as lap one, the Safety Car came out to remove John Dhillon's car, which had finished in a dangerous position after a contact with David Gostner. At the restart, the positions stayed the same and the race saw a parallel duel between Wohlwend and Merckx for second overall and between Espersen and Vyboh for victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. The latter two let rip with some fast laps, with Vyboh only managing to complete his attack on the fourteenth and final lap. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi was first under the chequered flag for his fifth victory, ahead of Fabienne Wohlwend who successfully held off Merckx's attacks. With a one-two at Mugello this weekend, the Italian is on 123 points, while his direct rival, Wohlwend, climbed to 97. In the Am class, Vyboh secured his fourth win of 2020, ahead of Espersen and Frederik Paulsen. Olivier Grotz finished in fourth. Paulsen stays top of the standings on 112 points, just one length clear of Vyboh, in a still finely balanced championship.