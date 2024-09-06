Ferrari unveils 2025 calendars for non-competitive programmes on the track

Ferrari continues to present the calendars for its sporting activities with the unveiling of the locations that will play host to the F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti, XX Programme and Club Competizioni GT non-competitive programmes.

In 2025, clients of the Prancing Horse’s most exclusive programmes will once again have the opportunity to visit the circuits that have gone down in motorsport history, combining dynamic activities on the track with special events in exclusive locations.

F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti, XX Programme. The three programmes will share on-the-track events in a 2025 calendar that includes a total of seven rounds before the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, in a location to be announced shortly.

The season will begin in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, from 6 to 9 February, before continuing at Italy’s Autodromo Nazionale di Monza (19-20 March) and Le Castellet, in France (3-4 April). The calendar will then include prestigious events in Miami, in the United States (15-18 May), and at the Fuji International Speedway, in Japan (20-22 June), before returning to Europe where the final two rounds prior to the Finali Mondiali will be held in Barcelona, in Spain (23-24 July), and Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium (19-21 September).