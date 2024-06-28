Ferrari Racing Days stops off in Suzuka

From the United States to Japan, the Ferrari Racing Days – after the last leg at Laguna Seca – cross the Pacific Ocean to tackle another thrilling weekend. The iconic Suzuka circuit will host the Ferrari Racing Days, featuring an action-packed schedule that includes the fourth round of the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan. Alongside the Japanese series, which will see 32 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars on track, there will also be activities from Club Competizioni GT with 20 participants, the sixth round of F1 Clienti, and the XX Programme.

The entry list for single-seaters that have made Formula 1 history includes Felipe Massa's F10, his F2007, Gerhard Berger's 412 T2, Jean Alesi's 412 T2, two models of the 333 SP, and the F399.

In the XX Programme, around Suzuka's 5.807-kilometre circuit, the FXX-K Evo will be the most numerous cars on show during the seven scheduled sessions. Other featured models include the FXX K, FXX Evo, FXX, and 599XX, the latter distinguished by a front-mounted twelve-cylinder engine delivering a maximum output of 750 hp and 700 Nm of torque.