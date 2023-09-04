Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone

The XX Programme and F1 Clienti cars returned to the track after the summer break. Round eight of the season ran at the Silverstone circuit during the Ferrari Racing Days held in conjunction with the fourth leg of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK. The last time the cars of the exclusive programmes saw action was on 18 and 19 July at the Circuito do Estoril in Portugal.

F1 Clienti. Six single-seaters lapped the British track from 1 to 3 September, including Fernando Alonso’s F150 from 2011, which took Ferrari’s only win that season at Silverstone, also setting the fastest lap in the race.

It was the Maranello manufacturer’s fifty-seventh single-seater competing in the 2011 Formula 1 championship; its name was a tribute to the 150th Anniversary of the Unification of Italy, which fell that year (with the Italian tricolour on the rear wing). Technically, the car featured the reintroduction of Kers and a movable rear wing (DRS). Alonso’s teammate was the Brazilian Felipe Massa.

XX Programme. Eight Ferrari 599XX Evos, one 599XX, four FXX Evos and eight FXX-K Evos took part in sessions on the iconic British circuit over three intense days of activity before a packed crowd. The 599XX Evo, many of which were present, represents the next step in optimising the power and speed of the 599XX. By using side exhausts, Ferrari engineers boosted the power output of the V12 engine by 20 hp (to 750 hp at the same 9,000 rpm). Improvements also included the electronic control unit acting on the new rear wing, thus controlling the aerodynamic package and the introduction of the opening gap concept, with two elements with Formula 1-style profiles.

Calendar. The next and final event of the season runs from 24 to 30 October at the Mugello circuit during the Finali Mondiali.