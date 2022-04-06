Ferrari Racing Days at Daytona with XX Programme

The Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach, Florida, will host this weekend’s Ferrari Racing Days, combining round two of the Ferrari Challenge North America with the exclusive adrenaline rush of the XX Programme.

XX Programme. Created by Ferrari in 2005, this initiative offers a limited number of customers the chance to drive unique models from the Maranello brand, the fruit of the most extreme technological research, on the track.

At Daytona, twenty-one cars will take to the track between Thursday 7 and Friday 8 April, with five sessions featuring the FXX Evo, 599XX and 599XX Evo and another five to unleash the power of the eleven FXX K and FXX-K Evo cars unveiled at the event, a synthesis of technology and aerodynamics.