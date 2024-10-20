Ferrari Finali Mondiali 2025 at Mugello

The Mugello International Circuit will host the next edition of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali from 21 to 26 October 2025. The Tuscan track’s selection was officially announced at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola during the awards ceremony for all the 2024 Prancing Horse series champions. This ceremony took place in the display area set up in the paddock of the Romagna circuit, which is hosting the 2024 Finali Mondiali and showcasing some valuable pieces from Maranello’s motorsport history.

Two years after its last edition, the Mugello circuit will once again welcome this major event for fans, enthusiasts, and clients. This will mark the seventeenth time the Scarperia track has hosted the event (a record for the Finali Mondiali). Alongside the final rounds of the various series, the programme will include all of Corse Clienti's non-competitive activities