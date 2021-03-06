Grouwels’ confidence

One-on-one. The two Coppa Shell rivals shared the last victories up for grabs at Misano. In Race 2 on Saturday, the reigning champion Roger Grouwels (Race Art – Kroymans) won, while yesterday saw the turn of Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), who has fought the Dutchman all-season-long. The head-to-head will continue on Sunday, in the last round of the championship, the Finale Mondiale, which promises plenty of excitement.

“This morning, I hoped to qualify on a wet track so that I could gain more speed, and I did. Tomorrow, at the Finali Mondiali, I will start from the front row but from second position. It will be a lovely battle with Ernst to try to pass him, and although I will be more excited than in Race-1, I am sure my rival will be forced to chase”.