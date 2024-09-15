Yates celebrates the title with a victory. Rees champion in Coppa shell

The chequered flag fell on an exhilarating finale to the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK championship series this weekend at Silverstone. After Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) mathematically sealed his championship victory in the Trofeo Pirelli series during Race 1, the stage was set for Dick Lovett duo Mike Dewhirst and Robert Rees to battle it out for the coveted 2024 Coppa Shell title.

Qualifying 2. In Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates continued his fine form to post the fastest lap time of 2:04.418, securing his eighth pole of the season. In Coppa Shell, it was Saturday runner-up Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales) who achieved pole, just 0.3 secs ahead of fellow 2023 returnee Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham).

Trofeo Pirelli. Yates quickly found pace in the early stages of the race, building a narrow one-sec advantage ahead of fellow Irishman Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst). The race settled, until an incident between Morrow and Haymandhra Pillai (Jardine Colchester) demoted the pair to third and fourth respectively. Their incident handed the advantage to Yates, who by the halfway point led second placed driver Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) by nearly 20 secs.

Morrow pushed hard to catch back up to Vangala, laying down serious rubber in an attempt to close the gap. But the HR Owen driver was determined to keep his podium spot and pressed on to consolidate his position in the order. As the race concluded, it was Yates who completed the perfect race weekend sealing his 5th win of the season as Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli champion.