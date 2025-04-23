Ferrari Challenge UK season kicks off in Spain

London 23 April 2025

The 2025 Ferrari UK Challenge Trofeo Pirelli race series commences its 7th season this weekend with Round 1 at a new location: Navarra, Spain. It is also the debut season for the Ferrari 296 Challenge in the UK series, replacing the 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO which have been mainstays of the UK series since its inception in 2019.

Ferrari North Europe has confirmed a grid of 20 drivers for the season, with many drivers from previous years transferring into the 296 Challenge in 2025, as well as 9 new drivers who compete in the Ferrari Challenge for the first time. Drivers are split across two different race classes: the Trofeo Pirelli and the Coppa Shell.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Class, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst), the Ferrari Challenge UK 2024 Champion, returns to defend his title against a number of season veterans, such as HR Owen driver Pranav Vangala. However, Yates also faces strong competition from several new drivers entering the series for the first time, including young talents Joseph Dean (Stratstone Colchester) and Callum Leathem (Charles Hurst).

The Coppa Shell class also features a mix of season veterans, including Darren Howell (JCT600 Leeds), Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen), Steven Dopson, Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) and Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), as well as the “Three Pauls”: Dixon (Dick Lovett Swindon), Rogers (HR Owen), and Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham). New drivers in the Coppa Shell include Huseyin Sert (Maranello Sales).

The race weekend starts with Friday testing. On Saturday, free practice and qualifying takes place in the morning, followed by the first race which commences at 3:30pm. On Sunday, another morning qualifying session precedes the second and final race of the weekend, which commences at 2:30pm. Both races follow the 30-minute plus one lap format. The Ferrari Challenge UK series will be broadcast live online at: live.ferrari.com.

Following the inaugural round in Navarra, the UK series returns home for the second round at Oulton Park in May. It then heads to Brands Hatch in June, followed by Donington in July. The fifth and final round will take place at Silverstone in September.





The full five-series race calendar for the 2025 season is detailed overleaf:

Round: Circuit: Date:

Round 1 Navarra, Spain 26 - 27 April

Round 2 Oulton Park 16 - 17 May

Round 3 Brands Hatch 21 - 22 June

Round 4 Donington 26 - 27 July

Round 5 Silverstone 05 - 07 September





For the latest updates on the Ferrari Challenge UK race series, visit https://www.ferrari.com/en-GB/corse-clienti/uk.