Comments from the Race 2 podium at Brands Hatch

On the second day of racing at Brands Hatch, the layout changed from Indy to GP, but the winners were still the same: Thomas Fleming in the Trofeo Pirelli and Robert Rees in the Coppa Shell took the top step of the podium.
Thomas Fleming, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli:
Gilbert Yates, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Really good race, really good race. It was tough at the start, I tried to get some quali-level laps in as best as I could with the tyres, I got a small gap and tried to manage the gap the whole race. Just kept the pace, and managed the gap, we kept the gap to three seconds and got it home”.
John Dhillon, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “A good weekend, I think the best I could have done especially today. My position I think was a little bit out. I expected to be P3 on the grid today in terms of qualifying, but I was P4. The P2 place I nearly got towards the end, and obviously Andrew (Morrow) had a problem from what they’re telling me. I managed to nearly catch P2 but here I am in P3. I think one or two more laps maybe would have been a good fight for P2. Thanks to the team as well”.
Robert Rees: winner in the Coppa Shell:
Peter Hunter, second place Coppa Shell: “I got a cap! The race was fantastic, it was hard and very hot. I was tired after 5 laps in but just kept pushing, and it was so good to have other people behind me pushing too. Yeah, I just kept thinking I want to win a trophy for my daughters and take it home for them”.
Mike Dewhirst: thirs place Coppa Shell: “Was a good weekend, building, learning. Just head down and keep going, that’s all you can do really. Try not to make any mistakes, try not to run off track and keep off the track limits. I preferred the GP circuit. The Indy is really tight, and you get in a spin going round there all the time. So it was nice to go round the GP circuit. Big, fast challenging corners, when on your first time out there you have to be pretty committed to those fast corners”.