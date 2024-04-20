Dominant Fleming display, remarkable Rees resurgence

The inaugural round of the 2024 Ferrari UK Challenge season commenced at the historic Brands Hatch circuit earlier today where spectators witnessed a flurry of competitive racing action between the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell drivers. Tasked with the challenge of mastering two circuits over the course of the weekend, Race 1 saw the deployment of the mile-long Indy circuit configuration. On Sunday, Race 2 changes to the more technical and considerably longer GP layout.

Qualifying 1. In Trofeo Pirelli, Thomas Fleming (HR Owen) was able to continue his blistering pace from Free Practice 1 to claim a maiden pole of the season, managing a best time of 46:469 – almost a second ahead of Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) - who joins the front row after securing his 47:373 lap time.

In Coppa Shell, series rookie Darren Howell (JCT600 Brooklands) achieved a remarkable debut result in qualifying to secure his pole advantage, laying down a 48:595 flying lap. The returning Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham) also showed serious intent upon his return to the series - just 0.010 seconds behind Howell – to secure second.

Trofeo Pirelli. The track was warmed by the afternoon sunshine, which saw track temperatures rise from 8 to 20 degrees. The improved conditions allowed drivers of the Trofeo Pirelli class to push from the first lap, with Fleming and Morrow both charging into turn one at Paddock Hill. The latter skilfully closed the door on a determined John Dhillon (Graypaul Birmingham) to hold his position in the pack. Haymandra Pillai (Jardine Colchester) made a strong start and neatly took advantage of an opportunity to pass Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) on the run up into Druids.

Pillai continued to push, quickly building pace in the early laps to initially threaten the experienced Dhillon during the preliminary stages of the race. At the front of the pack, Fleming demonstrated driving skill and speed which earnt him his Ferrari Challenge World Championship title in Mugello last year, delivering consistent sub-48 second laps to build a significant lead from Morrow in second.

By the middle of the race, the order was set. Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) valiantly fought to catch up with Yates but was unlucky to spin and lose ground on his English counterpart. The Safety Car emerged following an incident in the Coppa Shell class, which locked the order and close the two classes back up. With 6 minutes to go, Race Control confirmed the conclusion of the race and a comfortable win for Fleming after his domineering display on the track.

Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell race was a gripping and highly competitive affair. Robert Rees’s (Dick Lovett Swindon) technicians did a remarkable job of repairing his 488 Challenge Evo following a spin in Q1 which meant he was unable to set a competitive qualifying time. Starting in last position motivated him to push, gaining two places before the first corner at Paddock Hill. Polesitter and racing debutant Darren Howell (JCT600 Brooklands) also made a successful breakaway, building up a gap of over a second from his nearest competitor Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham). 2019 Coppa Shell runner-up Redman valiantly attempted to fend off a charging Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), but Hunter was in fine form, finding his way past Redman in the frenetic early stages of the race

Rees’s electrifying start filled him with confidence and he put this to good use by making short work of his Coppa Shell competition. Rees mercilessly took advantage of a two-way tussle between the battling Hunter and Redman, before slipping past Howell on the inside of Druids a few laps later to secure the lead. From there, track positions stabilised until the Safety Car was called out following an incident in which Steven Dopson (Dick Lovett Swindon) somehow managed to up-end his car against the tyre wall exiting Paddock Hill. Fortunately, Steven was unhurt, but the position of his car meant that the race had to be called at that point, which confirmed Rees as the winner in a thrilling Coppa Shell series opener.

Tomorrow. Race 2 on the longer, more technical GP circuit layout takes place on Sunday. Qualifying 2 will commence from 11.55 and Race 2 begins at 15:30. Conditions are expected to be unchanged. Both sessions can be spectated live at the circuit or online at live.ferrari.com.