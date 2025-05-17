Double victory for Yates, Hunter secures first win of 2025

Oulton Park 17 May 2025

The second round of the Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli race series kicked off this week, as the Ferrari 296 Challenge race cars laid down rubber at Oulton Park - an iconic English circuit in Cheshire, famed for its fast corners and narrow track width. Ferrari 499P Official Driver James Calado attended the race weekend in the role of special advisor to race control.

In Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) triumphed across both races to extend his championship lead with 67 points. In Coppa Shell, it was honours even between Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) and Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), with the latter securing his first win of the season. Dewhirst now leads the championship on 62 points, with Simmerson (52 points) and Hunter (50 points) close behind.

Qualifying 2. In Trofeo Pirelli, Yates Continued his impressive form, once again posting the fastest lap of 1:34.586 to retain his polesitter status. In Coppa Shell, an impressive lap by Hunter saw him achieve pole, posting the quickest time of 1:36.629 to secure top spot.

Race 2. Trofeo Pirelli. An unfortunate off for Joseph Dean (Stratstone Colchester) in the opening laps preceded an exciting restart. Upfront, Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) pressured polesitter Yates as the pair duelled in the opening exchanges. Yates held his pace, but Vangala didn’t let his rival off easily, keeping the gap between the pair to within a second. Behind, Callum Leathem (Charles Hurst) consolidated his position, as a tussle developed between Haymandhra Pillai (Stratstone Colchester) and a chasing John Marcar (Graypaul Birmingham). After sustained pressure, an off by the Colchester driver gave his rival the position. As the race concluded, Yates’ impressive drive appeared to be enough as he kept an incessant Vangala at bay. The determined HR Owen driver pushed his Ferrari 296 Challenge to the limit – eventually catching him out in an overshoot as the pair entered Island bend. As the chequered flag waved, Yates crossed the line to take his second win of the weekend and further bolster his position at the top of the Trofeo Pirelli standings.

Coppa Shell. Early exits from Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen) and Darren Howell (JCT600 Leeds) following contact between the pair saw the yellow flag appear and the grid group together. Battles ignited on the restart, with Dewhirst besting Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) as the pair traded places. Further ahead, Hunter kept his head down and consolidated his position. Dewhirst, seeking to secure a double victory, found Hunter’s bumper quickly. An expertly driven defence by Hunter followed, with the Manchester man determined to covert his pole into victory. After an intense battle, it was Hunter who maintained his composure and brought home an excellent win – his first of the season – to keep things open at the top of the Coppa Shell championship.

Next Round. The Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli race series next visits the iconic GP circuit of Brands Hatch on 21-22 June 2025.












