YATES TRIUMPHS, DEWHIRST LAST-GASP HEROICS SECURE WIN

Qualifying 1

In Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) continued his perfect qualifying form to post the fastest lap of 1:35.159. In Coppa Shell, Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) took advantage of the excellent track conditions and posted a leading time of 1:36.074 to secure pole.

Race 1

Trofeo Pirelli. The red flag restart after an early off by Joseph Dean (Stratstone Colchester) gave way to exciting action in the opening exchanges. Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) pushed hard to pass polesitter Yates who resisted the threat and quickly built up a 6-sec lead. Back in third, a quick-looking Callum Leathem (Charles Hurst) found himself at the back of the pack following a spin. Returning racer Haymandhra Pillai (Stratstone Colchester) capitalised, leaping two places up the order to enter the podium positions, followed by John Marcar (Graypaul Birmingham) and Fedor Samorukov (HR Owen) further back.

With minutes to go, a recovering Leathem pressured Samorukov, passing him with just moments to spare. From there, the order was set and as the chequered flag fell, it was Yates who brought home victory in a dominant display for 2024 Trofeo Pirelli champion.

Coppa Shell. Simmerson held the advantage during the opening stages of the race, building space between him and Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett). Several laps in, the pair cleared traffic, and Dewhirst found rhythm to close the gap. Simmerson observed the threat and defended effectively to keep his Coppa Shell rival at bay. Back in third, Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) drove with speed and discipline to consolidate his position, as duels further back between two pairs; Dick Lovett drivers Paul Dixon and Steve Dopson; Huseyin Sert (Maranello Sales) and Darren Howell (JCT600 Leeds); which kept the race open.

As the race entered the final stage, the relentless battle between Simmerson and Dewhirst intensified. Simmerson issued a stunning defence of his lead, but Dewhirst sensed an opportunity and kept hot on the tail of the Birmingham veteran. On the final lap, Dewhurst saw his chance and shot down the inside of Simmerson as the pair entered Cascades. A two-car drag race followed on the exit, and Dewhirst made it stick on the outside of Island Bend as he prevailed to take the chequered flag and celebrate victory.