Voices from the podium of race 2 at Oulton Park

Pranav Vangala (HR Owen), second in Trofeo Pirelli: “I feel very lucky to even start, given I had some issues with the cars traction control that stopped giving me power. But the engineers were amazing. They fixed it and got me on the grid. A safety car restart twice was not ideal. I think I managed to really give a good bit of pressure through the race to Gilbert (Yates). I was really on top of him when I learned an important lesson in physics right before the end, where I realised that if you get too close in a high speed corner, you lose front end downforce and that's exactly what I did: I got right behind his bumper, my front end washed out and I ended up having a spin. So disappointing, but it all comes down to experience and congratulations to Gilbert”.

Calum Leathem (Charles Hurst), third in Trofeo Pirelli: “Very nerve wracking! My coach told me there’s there was five left, and that's when I started making mistakes at the end. Then the car behind me started catching up and Vangala made a mistake, so I was on him, but I just kept breaking with him every time and kept up with him which helped out a lot. I’m very happy”.

