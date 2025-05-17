Voices from the podium of race 1 at Oulton Park

Pranav Vangala (HR Owen), second in Trofeo Pirelli: “A tough start to begin with. Thankfully Joseph (Dean) is okay after that little hit he had. Starting under the safety car is never ideal — you’d rather be doing it off the grid — but I feel like I got a good start and was able to hold onto Gilbert (Yates) for a while. Then I made a couple of mistakes. I think my tyre pressures were a bit high, and the car was sliding a lot. I came off the circuit a couple of times, which is very hard to recover from. In the last few laps, I felt like I was coming back, but it was too little, too late. Lessons learned for tomorrow”.

Haymandhra Pillai (Stratstone Manchester), third in Trofeo Pirelli: “It was intense, my first time back in the car after eight months. It was a long one, but we made it there in the end”.

Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon), winner in Coppa Shell