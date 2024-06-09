Another victory for Yates in Trofeo Pirelli, three wins in a row for Dewhirst in Coppa Shell

A dry Snetterton race circuit was the crucible in what proved to be another exciting day of racing action as Race 2 in round three of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK series took place at Snetterton today.

Qualifying 2. In Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) once again showed his skill behind the wheel of his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo to set a second successive pole, posting a time of 1’52’’302. In Coppa Shell, Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham) followed suit and perfected his quickest dry lap to secure a lead time of 1’54’’906.

Trofeo Pirelli. Action quickly followed lights out as the second Race of the weekend commenced. Polesitter Gilbert Yates and Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) confidently established themselves in the dry track conditions and pulled away from the rest of the pack. Further down the order, Haymandhra Pillai (Jardine Colchester) applied pressure against a determined Pranav Vangala (HR Owen). The pair battled relentlessly for the duration of the race, before Pillai eventually turned the screw and passed Vangala to reach 3rd position in the order. However, a 5 sec time penalty against Pillai for an earlier indiscretion on Vangala motivated the HR Owen driver, who successfully cleared his Colchester rival with several laps to spare.

Upfront, Gilbert Yates did not suffer from the same tyre temperature issues which saw his car fade in the latter stages of Race 1, and masterfully guided his car to ensure that Morrow was kept firmly in the rear-view mirror. Yates crossed the line to secure his first win of the weekend, with honours even between the pair in a gripping battle for the 2024 Trofeo Pirelli title - with both drivers sitting on 69 points apiece.