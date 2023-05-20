Driver comments after Race 2 at Oulton Park

It was another hard-fought race at the Oulton Park circuit and this was confirmed by the drivers who stood on the podium along with the two winners, H. Sikkens in the Trofeo Pirelli and Paul Hogarth in the Coppa Shell.
H. Sikkens, Trofeo Pirelli winner
2nd Place Trofeo Pirelli, Carl Cavers: “Well I can’t be disappointed with third, a second and a pole position, but I am a little disappointed to let the lead go on the first corner. He [Sikkens] just got a bit of a run on me at the start. I could have stuck my nose in at the apex, but the risk-reward was just too much, so I just thought hopefully he’ll make a mistake, and he didn’t make it. I was pushing and pushing and pushing, but my tyres went off a little bit early, about 4 laps earlier than Hans, mainly because I’d done extra laps in Q2. Its ebbs and flows isn’t it, because if I’d not done that, would I have done better? …Overall, I’ve got to be happy with that…Solid points, keep scoring every round and that’s all we can [do].
3rd Place Trofeo Pirelli, Andrew Morrow: “Not a good start, came off on the second lap, at turn 2 into the grass and gravel. Thankfully I kept it going and then just built from there. But, yeah, a bad start but managed to recover it and get a P3”.
Paul Hogarth, Coppa Shell winner
2nd Place Coppa Shell, Paul Simmerson: “I don’t come here to get P2, I wanted to give Paul [Hogarth] a good race. He’s dropped down from Pirelli this year, I think it was the right thing to do. He’s really pushing us on to keep hold of him. I got him quickly, then he got me back… then he just pulled away. When he went up the inside, he just pulled that gap and I just couldn’t get it back. He didn’t make any mistakes, so fair play to him and credit to him… Altogether, fantastic weekend!”
3rd Place Coppa Shell, Jonathan Satchell: “Another epic battle with Paul - fair. He was gaining on me, I tell you! I'm glad that the race ended when it did. Another 5 minutes and I’d have been had. Again, I had a lucky start, or maybe I did a good start – I don’t know? To get through between Smith and Rogers was quite a surprise to me, I held on to it, so I'm really pleased. Maybe doing it twice [finishing third] means it wasn’t a fluke?”