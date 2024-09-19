Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli regional calendars presented

Following the announcement in the past few weeks of the dates for the 2025 season of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and North America international championships, Ferrari is now unveiling the calendars for the three regional series in Australasia, Japan and United Kingdom.
The increasingly international nature of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series is marked by record numbers of participants and ever-growing interest for the championship, which is aimed both at talented youngsters looking to embark on a career in closed-wheel racing and at gentleman drivers.
Challenge Australasia. The new regional series, announced in the past few months, offers up a five-round calendar, with the contests held in conjunction with iconic races or prestigious series. It is scheduled to debut in Bathurst over the same weekend that sees the legendary 12 Hours taking place, from 31 January to 2 February. Phillip Island, from 4 to 6 April, Sydney, from 2 to 4 May, and The Bend, from 5 to 7 September, will play host to the 296 Challenges as they compete in supporting races to the GT World Challenge Australia. In the course of the dates above, the protagonists of the one-make series will once again take to the track in Sydney for the fourth round, from 28 to 29 June.
Challenge Japan. The third season of the Japanese regional series offers five dates across some of the most iconic tracks in the country and will, once again, feature the 296 Challenge’s local debut.
The championship, which is seeing growing numbers of participants and increasing public interest, will get underway from 4 to 6 April at the Suzuka circuit on occasion of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The drivers’ second engagement will be from 23 to 25 May at the Autopolis circuit before they move on to the double round at Fuji. The first of the two rounds will take place from 20 to 22 June as part of Ferrari Racing Days, with the repeat instalment from 11 to 13 July. The conclusion of the series will be held from 8 to 10 August on the Okayama track.
Challenge UK. The events that will see the 296 Challenges take centre stage for the first time, after their European and transatlantic debut, were made official at Silverstone during the final round of the season. The first event will actually take place on Spanish soil, at the circuit of Navarra, from 25 to 27 April. The first round in the United Kingdom is scheduled for 16 and 17 May at Oulton Park before moving to Brands Hatch from 20 to 22 June.
Prior to the summer break, the 296 Challenges will compete at the Donnington Park circuit (26-27 July), with the final round of the seventh season of the British series set to take place as part of Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone from 5 to 7 September.