Ferrari Challenge Returns to Legendary Site – Indianapolis

Maranello 25 June 2025

Coming off an exciting first half of the 2025 racing season, Ferrari Challenge embarks on the remaining rounds of the year, starting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this upcoming weekend.

The hallowed grounds of The Brickyard racetrack host the fourth event of the season for more than 60 Ferraris, less than one year after welcoming the series for its 2024 season finale in September and one month after the historic Indianapolis 500.

296 Challenge In Focus.

This will be the first trip to Indianapolis that Ferrari Challenge solely features the 296 Challenge model race car. Last season, the circuit capped off a record run for the 488 Challenge Evo, and nearly all winners from the 2024 season have returned in 2025.

Fans also have the opportunity to see the Prancing Horses in person through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway link here. An autograph session is offered to meet the drivers, in addition to a fan grid walk prior to the start of Saturday’s races that gives unparalleled access.

Championship Check-In.

As Ferrari Challenge turns its attention to the second half of the year, each championship battle remains up for grabs with a variety of contenders across all classes.

In Trofeo Pirelli, Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) and Dylan Medler (The Collection) have two wins apiece in 2025. However, the former – who secured his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo Trofeo Pirelli championship at Indianapolis last season – leads his rival by nine points after a headbutting weekend at Miami International Autodrome in mid-May. The two are chased by teenage rookie, Johnny Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island), who continues to impress in his year-long series debut.

Brad Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) has pulled away from his Trofeo Pirelli Am competitors with four wins in six races so far in 2025. However, Sebastian Mascaro (Ferrari of Central Florida) cannot be counted out being only 12 points in arrears with four podiums through the opening three events, including a double podium in Miami.

In Coppa Shell, Mitchell Green (Ferrari Westlake) and Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) are neck-in-neck and separated by only two points. While Green swept the opening round at Sonoma Raceway in March, Bernier has stormed back with wins of his own at Daytona International Speedway in April and at Miami.

In Coppa Shell Am, Gabe Hrib (Ferrari of Atlanta) has established a commanding lead in-class by finishing on the podium in all six races of the season – despite his first win coming in the last race at Miami.

Schedule and Streaming.

Two testing days precede official on-track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which begins on Friday, June 27, with three practice sessions throughout the day.

Qualifying for Race 1 takes place on Saturday morning at 9:50 a.m. ET prior to the green flag later in the day at 2:15 p.m. for Trofeo Pirelli and 3:15 p.m. for Coppa Shell. Qualifying 2 starts Sunday’s action again at 9:50 a.m., with Coppa Shell’s final race at 2:05 p.m. and Trofeo Pirelli at 3:05 p.m.

All Ferrari Challenge races will stream live on the Ferrari YouTube channel and FerrariRaces.com.