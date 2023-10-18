Ferrari Challenge North America, Kurzejewski arrives to Mugello a champion

Ferrari of Beverly Hills driver Matt Kurzejewski heads to the legendary Mugello circuit for this week’s Finali Mondiali Ferrari. Having already captured the Ferrari Challenge North America Trofeo Pirelli title, he now has his sights set on rounding out the season in style. After running a pair of events for the North American season finale, he will run a third race featuring competitors from all four international series to crown the world champion.

“I can enjoy the trip to Italy having won the championship, however I’ve elevated the goals I’m attempting to achieve,” Kurzejewski said. “The primary goal now is to go after the world championship with a Finali Mondiali win”

The 32-year-old driver from Mansfield, PA enters the competition with an insurmountable 47-point margin for the North American title, with a maximum of 34 points to be gained in the two races. Kurzejewski has had a prolific season, winning six of the 12 North American races along with taking three second-places among 10 podiums, as well as to five poles and two fastest race laps.

Along the way, he took a break from North American competition to visit Le Mans, France to race in Ferrari Challenge Europe. In that occasion he took the victory in Trofeo Pirelli-Am and placed fourth overall. “The competition at Le Mans was very steep, and I ran against the top drivers in the European championship,” he said.

Kurzejewski opened the year with a victory from the pole in the second race at Homestead. It was then on to Circuit of The Americas, where he was second from the pole in the opener before winning the Sunday race. A sweep at Road Atlanta set the scene for his successful trip to Le Mans.

His North American return yielded another international victory as he claimed the top prize in the Sunday race at Montreal. Back-to-back runner-up results at Sonoma was followed by a victory and a run to third place in his championship-clinching weekend at Road America.

He raced in the 2022 Finali Mondiali Ferrari at Imola, where a third-place finish in the final race put him fourth in the final standings in a rookie campaign that saw him score three second-place finish among six podiums. He then ran in the combined race featuring the Ferrari Challenge series.