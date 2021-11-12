Last Ferrari Challenge North America titles up for grabs at Mugello

The American Ferrari Challenge series drivers go to Mugello for the last two races of the season, attempting to win the titles still up for grabs before competing in the Finali Mondiali at the Tuscan circuit on Sunday 21 November.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil's (Ferrari of Westlake) solo performance gave him the main class title. In the Am1 class, Jason McCarthy's (Wide World Ferrari) latest one-two at Road America secured an early win, 40 points ahead of Martin Burrowes (Ferrari Fort Lauderdale). Dave Musial (Ferrari Lake Forest) is still in second place, 22 points behind him, just a few points away from securing the third step of the podium from the extreme comeback attempt of Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida).

The most exciting challenge is expected in the Am2, where Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) and Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) will take to the track just eight lengths apart to fight for the overall title. Behind them, Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) and Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia), separated by just three points, are looking for the perfect round to challenge the championship leader. They trail him by 25 and 28 points, respectively.

Coppa Shell. With second and third-place finishes at Road America, Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari Lake Forest) put the Coppa Shell title in the bag, overcoming resistance from Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver). Currently 35 points behind, he will not have a chance to catch up. The battle for the remaining two podium places is still open and tight. Besides Coleman with 106 points, there is also the Canadian Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari Quebec) on 100 and Christopher Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) on 90.

Everything is still to play for in the Am class, with a rampant John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) who, with six wins and two third places in the last eight races, has taken the lead, 18 points ahead of Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta). In third place, with hopes of improving his position, Roy Carroll (Foreign Cars Italia) is 16 points off the driver ahead of him.