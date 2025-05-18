Ferrari Challenge Winners Conquer Miami Circuit
Miami 18 May 2025
Four winners conquered the walls and winding turns of the Miami International Autodrome, writing their names in the record books as the series’ first-time winners at the South Florida track. Hear as the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell drivers talk through their races ahead of Race 2 on Sunday, and catch up on the results with replays on the Ferrari YouTube channel.
Manny Franco, Trofeo Pirelli winner
Ofir Levy, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner
John Viskup, Coppa Shell winner
Michael Owens, Coppa Shell Am winner