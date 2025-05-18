Franco First Again in Ferrari Challenge

Miami 18 May 2025

Under the South Florida sun, Ferrari Challenge North America drivers stared down the demanding Miami International Autodrome circuit for the first race of the weekend on Saturday afternoon.

The Magic City lived up to its name for several drivers, while others will strive for better luck in Race 2 on Sunday.

Trofeo Pirelli. Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest) was victorious for the second time in Trofeo Pirelli this season, emerging first in a hard-fought battle amongst the class’ fiercest competitors.

Franco started fourth, and jumped quickly into third position at the start. He then had a front row view of the duel between polesitter and Miami native, Dylan Medler (The Collection), and Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) in second. When the two collided at the race’s halfway point, Franco slipped by into the lead and kept the position for the remainder of the race.

Rookie Johnny Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) captured his best finish of the season in second, besting his previous top performance of third place twice at Sonoma Raceway in March. As much as he chased Franco, Kaminskey was also forced to hold off a charging Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) who settled for third.

In Trofeo Pirelli Am, Ofir Levy (Ferrari of Silicon Valley) happened into lead in the final minutes of the race to collect not only his first win, but also his first podium of 2025. Levy made great gains early, starting seventh and making his way to second place by the four-minute mark. It was then that race leader Rey Acosta (The Collection) pulled into pit lane, relinquishing his lead.

As a result, Sebastian Mascaro (Ferrari of Central Florida) was elevated to second – tying his best finish of the season – and Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari of Quebec) to third for his first podium of 2025.