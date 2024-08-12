Ferrari Challenge Japan: Uchida champion with one race to spare

As the season finale at the Okayama International Circuit approaches with only one round left, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan is gearing up for its final showdown. While some classes have already crowned their champions, others are still locked in a fierce battle for points, making it impossible to predict the final outcome.

Trofeo Pirelli. In the Trofeo Pirelli class, Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) has clinched the championship title with eight rounds through Round 4 of the season. So far, every race has been won with the exception of one. The final round will see the 488 Challenge Evo race for one last victory before the end of the season.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, the competition level has been high in every race, with current points leader Akita (Cornes Nagoya) winning four out of the eight races. Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), Cold MAX (Cornes Osaka), and Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba) are all in close pursuit, promising an exciting final round.

Coppa Shell. Moving on to the Coppa Shell class, Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia) has a commanding lead in the rankings and is favored to win the class championship with four wins this season. Eyes will also be on Phil Kim (Nicole Competizione) and Kazutaka Miura (Auto Cavallino), both of whom have been performing well recently and may be able to catch up.

In Coppa Shell Am, several drivers still have a chance at the championship. Masafumi Hiwatashi (European Version) is currently in the lead with four wins and consistent performances in every round. However, Ryutaro Saito (Mid Sapporo) and Norikazu Shibata (Cornes Osaka) are both contenders with two wins and consistent point accumulation. The final round, Round 5 at the Okayama International Circuit, will take place on August 24 and 25 in the peak of summer. It is sure to be a spectacular finale for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan.