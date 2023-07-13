Ferrari Challenge Japan Set to Thrill at Suzuka Circuit

The highly anticipated fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan will take place on 15 and 16 July at the renowned Suzuka Circuit, home of the Japanese Grand Prix. The challenging course is beloved by Formula one drivers all over the world, making it a particularly exciting location. A total of 22 drivers – 20 from Japan and 2 from Hong Kong – will be competing there in this round.

Trofeo Pirelli. Trofeo Pirelli class will again be represented by a single driver, Yudai Uchida from Rosso Scuderia. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, seven drivers, such as Kazuyuki Yamaguchi and Eric Lo, who won the previous race in Fuji, will be vying for victory.

Coppa Shell. Seven drivers are entered in the Coppa Shell class, including Kiwamu Katayama and Ryuichi Kunihiro who will challenge the preceding champion, Michael Choi. Any keen race is expected. In the Coppa Shell Am class, all eight competitors will be gunning for Masato Yoneoka who currently holds the winning streak with seven consecutive victories across the board.

After four practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, the Challenge drivers will compete in Qualify 1 on Saturday morning, followed by Race 1, starting at 16:30. On Sunday, they will take part in Qualify 2 in the morning and the final race of the event at 15:10. It's sure to be an adrenaline-fuelled weekend of action-packed racing at the Suzuka Circuit.