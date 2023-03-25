Donno and Sartingen, first joys at Valencia

It was Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) in the Coppa Shell who took the top steps on the first podiums of the season in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, whose 31st edition got underway beneath the Valencian sun. The Ricardo Tormo circuit also celebrated a win for Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi - GT Racing) on his debut in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while in the Coppa Shell Am it was a maiden victory for Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car.)

Trofeo Pirelli. Pole position, fastest lap of the race and the final win on the Spanish track make Eliseo Donno a sure candidate to become one of the protagonists of the new Prancing Horse single-marque series season. The young driver from Salento, after setting an extraordinary time of 1:34.314 in qualifying, led from pole to flag, leaving all his rivals - including many new faces in the Ferrari Challenge - lagging behind. Among them was Britain’s Thomas Fleming (HR Owen), who finished in runner-up spot after a thrilling 13- place comeback from the grid. Third was another Italian, Max Mugelli (CDP - Eureka Competition) who, after an excellent start, managed to expertly hold on to the lowest step on the podium, fending off overtaking attempts from Szymon Ladniak (Gohm - Scuderia GT), also making his debut in the series.

There was a clear run in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, for Franz Engstler, who dominated the 2022 Coppa Shell season, setting the fastest qualifying and race lap as well as claiming the overall win. Behind him, there were some exciting battles throughout the race, which saw 37 overtakes: Philippe Prette (Formula Racing), five times winner of the Ferrari Challenge APAC, took second place overall, while Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey) finished third.