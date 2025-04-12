Race-1 winners’ comments at Misano
Maranello 12 April 2025
The opening races of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe weekend featured thrilling action at the Misano World Circuit.
Felix Hirsiger, Trofeo Pirelli winner
Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) clinched the nighttime Trofeo Pirelli race – the only one of its kind this season. Interviewed after the podium, he expressed his satisfaction with the victory: “A general thank-you to the team, the mechanics, all the supporters and my girlfriend.”
Marco Zanasi, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner
Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport) won the Trofeo Pirelli Am. He thanked the fans who came to Misano, the team, and Ferrari for organising a fantastic event and an enthralling night race.
Fabrizio Fontana, Coppa Shell winner
In Coppa Shell, Italy’s Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) secured his second victory of the season after starting from second on the grid: “I’m delighted with this win. It was a close race, but we did it. Thanks to my coach Stefano Gai.”
Sven Schömer, Coppa Shell Am winner
Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) won in the Coppa Shell Am category: “It’s been a long, tiring day, but I’m delighted with the pole and the win – a fantastic way to start the season. Thank you all.”