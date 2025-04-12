Hirsiger wins night race at Misano. Fontana first in Coppa Shell
Misano 12 April 2025
Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli night race on the opening day of round two of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Misano World Circuit. Marco Zanasi (Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport) was victorious in the Am. In Coppa Shell, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) secured his second win of the season, while Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) prevailed in the Am category.
Ferrari official driver Nicklas Nielsen serves as Race Advisor for the Romagna round, whose second race is on Sunday. In 2018 – the year he was crowned Ferrari Challenge Europe champion – he also triumphed at Misano during a round of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series, which, as now, took place at night.
Trofeo Pirelli. Felix Hirsiger claimed his first win of the season in a debut night-time contest beneath the Misano floodlights, with the headlights of the 296 Challenge cars illuminating the circuit. A first-lap collision knocked out several drivers, including poleman Luigi Coluccio (Rossocorsa), allowing the Swiss driver to take the lead. Hirsiger also clocked the fastest lap of the race – 1’33”912 – maintaining his advantage down to the chequered flag. Jasin Ferati and Qwin Wietlisbach, both from Emil Frey Racing, completed an all-Swiss podium.
Marco Zanasi converted pole position into a commanding lights-to-flag victory in the Am class. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) finished runner-up after recording the fastest lap in class, with Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) third.
Coppa Shell. Fabrizio Fontana secured his second win of the season after a closely contested race marked by the early exit of poleman and leader Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who had to retire following contact with John Dhillon (Formula Racing), who also exited the race. After taking the lead, the Italian driver from Formula Racing steadily pulled away from the field to win, earning the bonus point for the fastest lap with a time of 1'35"333. Tibor Valint (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) finished as runner-up on his season debut, while Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) completed the podium in third.
The Coppa Shell Am race ended in a sprint to the line, with victory for poleman Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg), who also set the fastest lap. He fended off Andreas König (Emil Frey Racing) in second, while Andrea Levy (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap) took third place.
Programme. The Ferrari 296 Challenge cars return to the track on Sunday, 13 April, for Coppa Shell Race-2 at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 11:45 a.m., and the Coppa Shell Am at 2 p.m, which concludes the Misano round of the Ferrari Challenge. All races will be streamed live on Ferrari’s official YouTube channel and at Live.ferrari.com, with English commentary.