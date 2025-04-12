Hirsiger wins night race at Misano. Fontana first in Coppa Shell

Misano 12 April 2025

Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli night race on the opening day of round two of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Misano World Circuit. Marco Zanasi (Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport) was victorious in the Am. In Coppa Shell, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) secured his second win of the season, while Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) prevailed in the Am category.

Ferrari official driver Nicklas Nielsen serves as Race Advisor for the Romagna round, whose second race is on Sunday. In 2018 – the year he was crowned Ferrari Challenge Europe champion – he also triumphed at Misano during a round of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series, which, as now, took place at night.

Trofeo Pirelli. Felix Hirsiger claimed his first win of the season in a debut night-time contest beneath the Misano floodlights, with the headlights of the 296 Challenge cars illuminating the circuit. A first-lap collision knocked out several drivers, including poleman Luigi Coluccio (Rossocorsa), allowing the Swiss driver to take the lead. Hirsiger also clocked the fastest lap of the race – 1’33”912 – maintaining his advantage down to the chequered flag. Jasin Ferati and Qwin Wietlisbach, both from Emil Frey Racing, completed an all-Swiss podium.

Marco Zanasi converted pole position into a commanding lights-to-flag victory in the Am class. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) finished runner-up after recording the fastest lap in class, with Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) third.