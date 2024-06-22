It was a scorching day in southern Spain for the first Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli

Europe races at the Jerez circuit. We heard from the winners after close and thrilling

contests. For Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), on his third consecutive victory, “It is a

great joy; the race was by no means easy. Let’s carry on like this”. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia

Praha Racing), the Trofeo Pirelli Am winner, also emphasised the race’s great intensity

because of the heat and thanked the team for the setup and strategy.

“It was a wonderful contest with Manuela”, said Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing), winner of

the Coppa Shell, who thanked the team for the car’s preparation.

It was an “extraordinary day” for Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who won

the race with the best lap time and pole position.

Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) also expressed great satisfaction, celebrating his

fourth win of the season with friends and family and thanking his coach and friend Stefano

Gai.