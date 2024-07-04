Ferrari Challenge Europe in Portimão at halfway mark

Just two weeks after the Spanish round in Jerez, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe returns for what is effectively the halfway mark of the 2024 championship. Staying in the Iberian Peninsula, we head to Portugal for the Portimão round at the famous Algarve circuit known for its undulating terrain and high-speed sections. Anticipation is high for the Prancing Horse’s one-make series, featuring key races across all four classes in which the new 296 Challenge competes, and in the one reserved for the 488 Challenge Evo.

Trofeo Pirelli. Following the intense contests in Jerez, where the heat was not the only challenge, three drivers lie within four points of each other in the standings. The competition is fierce between the young drivers Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), who missed out on a fourth consecutive win because of a penalty in Race-2 at Jerez due to a starting irregularity, and Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa), and the more experienced Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team), winner of Race-2 in Andalusia. Filippo Coluccio (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap – FCI) and Dylan Medler (Pellin Racing), who has already featured in the American series, will make their season debuts in the class, adding more excitement to the contest.

In the Am category, too, there is significant uncertainty at the top of the standings, where Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) and Italian Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport) are currently tied for the lead. Slightly further back is Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), who won the second round in Spain and has already delivered outstanding performances. There are also debuts in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, with Anders and Jacob Bidstrup, and Andreas Borris – all Danish Formula Racing drivers – making their first appearances.

Coppa Shell. Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) had an unfortunate second round at Jerez, where he received a drive-through penalty for a starting irregularity, but this has only slowed down his surge at the top of the standings. With two wins and two second places under his belt, the Frenchman is 24 points clear of John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) and 25 points ahead of Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who scored her first win of the season at the Spanish round.

The Greek newcomer Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) has made a big impression in the first half of the Coppa Shell Am season, consolidating his lead in the rankings with first and second places in Jerez. There is a fierce contest behind him, with Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team), Andrea Levi (Rossocorsa), and Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) separated by only 12 points.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) is the absolute star of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo class, having only dropped two points in his first season in the one-make series.

Programme. Proceedings will kick off at the Portuguese track with tests and free practice on Thursday and Friday, followed by qualifying sessions on Saturday, 6 July. The Coppa Shell Am will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 10 a.m., the Trofeo Pirelli 488 at 10.45 a.m., and finally the Coppa Shell at 11.10 a.m. The first races will start at 2 p.m. with the Coppa Shell Am. At 3.15 p.m., it will be the turn of the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am, and then at 4.30 p.m., the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 will run together. The same programme and times will apply for Sunday, 7 July. The qualifying sessions and races will be livestreamed free of charge, with commentary in English, at live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel.