03 novembre 2018

Monza – David Fumanelli (Rossocorsa) survived a late charge from Nicklas Nielsen (Formula Racing) to win the final race of the European Series of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. While early showers left the track soaked for the start of the race, the sun finally showed itself in the second half of the race. Competitors made use of the extra grip to set faster and faster lap times, but to the detriment of their treaded Pirelli tires. Trofeo Pirelli. David Fumanelli led from lights to flag at the Temple of Speed, but his path to victory was far from easy. Tricky wet conditions generated several spins in other categories, but he survived a critical restart and began to establish his lead over the rest of the field. Further back, however, there was drama as Louis Prette (Formula Racing), starting second, was soon demoted to fourth at the expense of Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) and Nicklas Nielsen. Tha Dane was on an absolute tear and forced his way past Grossmann past the midway point in the race and set to work chasing down David. His chase, however, ran out of time, as a last gasp move into the Parabolica on the final lap was thwarted by corner entry oversteer. Trofeo Pirelli AM. Chris Froggatt (Ferrari GB – H.R. Owen) took victory in an exceedingly tight battle with Jack Brown (Ferrari GB – Graypaul Nottingham) that ended up with the two cars separated by only 0.18 seconds at the conclusion of the race. While Chris was able to largely drive from the front, Jack Brown had to make several audacious overtaking maneuvers, passing Christian Overgaard (Baron Motorsport) for second place. Christian ultimately fell down the order, finishing in fourth in the category but behind several Coppa Shell cars. Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) completed the podium in third position but was later penalized and so Christian Overgaard took the last step of the podium. Coppa Shell. Christophe Hurni (Team Zenith Sion – Lausanne) claimed the final Championship within the European leg of Ferrari Challenge after his chief challengers were unable to achieve the requisite result. Manuela Gostner (Ineco – MP Racing) took the win and the Ladies Cup in Coppa Shell in a wild race where any one of five drivers could have won. In what was a tight battle all race, the Gostner sisters traded positions with Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), Erich Prinoth (Ineco – M.P. Racing) and Eric Cheung (Formula Racing). Ultimately, it was Manuela, followed by Ernst, followed by Erich respectively on the podium. Coppa Shell AM. Murat Cuhadaroglu (Kessel Racing) took his second win of the weekend, beating out Agata Smolka (Rossocorsa) and Igvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa). The three did battle for the duration of the race, but ultimately Murat was able to lead from the front while his pursuers had to settle for the positions that they started in. Schedule. This race concluded the European leg of the Ferrari Challenge. The Finali Mondiali will take place tomorrow starting at 9.00 for Coppa Shell AM, 10.35 for Coppa Shell and 12.55 for Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli AM