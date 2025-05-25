Back-to-back wins for Hirsiger at Hockenheimring

Trofeo Pirelli. Another triumphant day for Felix Hirsiger, who takes his second win of the German weekend and his fourth in a row this season. The Swiss driver, who started from pole position and set the fastest lap in 1:39.111, fended off a comeback attempt by compatriot Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) and overtook him in the standings, which he now leads by 4 points. Enzo Trulli (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team), making his debut and supported from the pit wall by his father, former Formula 1 driver Jarno, secured another third place after gaining five positions from the starting grid.

Intense and prolonged battle in Trofeo Pirelli Am, with Marco Zanasi managing to pass poleman Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) midway through the race and gradually extending his lead. The Czech driver closed back in during the final stages, setting up an exciting last lap. Third step of the podium for David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), making his seasonal debut in the series. Zanasi, thanks also to a bonus point for the fastest lap, thus moves closer to the top of the overall standings, still led by Viol with a five-point advantage over the Italian.