Back-to-back wins for Hirsiger at Hockenheimring
Hockenheim 25 May 2025
The third round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Hockenheimring concluded with a double win in the Trofeo Pirelli for Swiss driver Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), while Marco Zanasi (Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport) clinched victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. In the Coppa Shell, N.M. (Rossocorsa) claimed his maiden win, while local driver Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) made it two out of two in the Coppa Shell Am. Official Ferrari driver Davide Rigon was on site at the German circuit as Race Advisor.
Trofeo Pirelli. Another triumphant day for Felix Hirsiger, who takes his second win of the German weekend and his fourth in a row this season. The Swiss driver, who started from pole position and set the fastest lap in 1:39.111, fended off a comeback attempt by compatriot Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) and overtook him in the standings, which he now leads by 4 points. Enzo Trulli (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team), making his debut and supported from the pit wall by his father, former Formula 1 driver Jarno, secured another third place after gaining five positions from the starting grid.
Intense and prolonged battle in Trofeo Pirelli Am, with Marco Zanasi managing to pass poleman Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) midway through the race and gradually extending his lead. The Czech driver closed back in during the final stages, setting up an exciting last lap. Third step of the podium for David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), making his seasonal debut in the series. Zanasi, thanks also to a bonus point for the fastest lap, thus moves closer to the top of the overall standings, still led by Viol with a five-point advantage over the Italian.
Coppa Shell. Thanks to a decisive start, N.M. seized the lead and held position with a fastest lap of 1:40.722, crossing the line first at the wheel of the 296 Challenge. Cristiano Maciel (FBO Motor Sports) took second place after getting the better of Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), who had started from pole following a qualifying session run on a wet track after overnight rain. Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) finished fourth but now leads the overall standings by a single point over Italian driver Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing), who did not compete at Hockenheim.
With a decisive overtake in the closing minutes, Jan Sandmann successfully completed a prolonged duel with Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg), who had started from pole position, and secured his second win of the weekend in the Coppa Shell Am. The German also earned the bonus point for fastest lap. The Race 1 podium was repeated, with Charles Chan (Formula Racing) taking third place. Schömer leads the overall standings with a 14-point advantage over “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich).
Next round. The fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe season is scheduled in two weeks’ time, from 5 to 8 June, at the Brno Circuit in the Czech Republic.