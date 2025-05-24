Hirsiger and Manuela Gostner win Race-1 at Hockenheim

Trofeo Pirelli. After thirty minutes of intense racing – including several incidents that triggered the Safety Car three times to restore order on the track – it was Felix Hirsiger who took victory, his third consecutive win, allowing him to close the gap in the standings to championship leader Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing), who finished second today.

The Swiss driver from Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM, who started from pole after clinching it with a time of 1’37”654, led the race from start to finish, also setting the fastest lap of 1’39”244. Climbing the podium in third was Enzo Trulli (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team), son of a former racing driver, making his debut in the Prancing Horse single-marque series.

Among the Am drivers, following the early exit of pole-sitter Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport), involved in a mid-race incident, it was Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) who took the lead. The Czech driver, who also set the fastest lap in class, came out on top after a thrilling head-to-head all the way to the final lap against Herbert Geiss (Maranello Motors – Pro Racing) and Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Racing).