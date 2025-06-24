Ferrari Challenge Europe heads to Valencia for fifth round

Maranello 24 June 2025

The Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia will host the first of two closely scheduled Spanish rounds of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe next weekend, with the 296 Challenge cars returning on the track in mid-July in Barcelona. As the 33rd edition of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series reaches its halfway mark, the podium battle intensifies, as do the contests for valuable points across the four tightly contested championship classes.

Trofeo Pirelli. The Swiss duel at the top of the standings between Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), a five-time race winner, and Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing), currently 13 points behind, is set to gain an added dimension on the Valencian circuit with the return of Enzo Trulli (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team), a second-generation driver who claimed two third-place finishes in his sole round contested this season at Hockenheim.

The young talent Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili), winner of Race-2 at Brno and currently third overall, and Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels), who sits fourth in the standings, are also expected to be in contention.



In the Am class, another showdown is on the cards between current leader Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who has taken seven podiums and one win in eight races, and his closest rival Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport), already on the top step of the podium three times this season.

Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa), who secured an impressive runner-up spot at Brno, remains competitive alongside the consistently strong Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst).

Coppa Shell. Seven drivers bunched within just 19 points are gearing up for the contest at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, where Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) is set to return. His absence at Hockenheim and Brno allowed Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) to move to the top of the standings after two strong second-place finishes in the Czech Republic. John Dhillon (Formula Racing) is hot on the heels of the South Tyrolean driver, just seven points behind, followed by N.M. (Rossocorsa), who has claimed two victories in the last three races and now lies nine points off the lead, with a one point advantage over Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM).

In the Coppa Shell Am, Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) currently leads the way, owing to a consistent run of seven podiums in eight races contested. Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) is in pursuit, in excellent form with three wins and a second place in his last four outings. Also aiming to rejoin the title fight are Andreas König (Emil Frey Racing), winner of Race-1 at Brno, and “Boris Gideon”, determined to bounce back after a disappointing round in the Czech Republic.

Programme. The weekend schedule has been confirmed, with the 296 Challenge cars taking to the track on Thursday the 26th for testing and on Friday for free practice. Saturday the 28th will feature Qualifying 1 from 9 a.m., followed by Race-1 starting at 2 p.m., with the running order as follows: Coppa Shell Am, Trofeo Pirelli, and Trofeo Pirelli Am (at 3.15 p.m.), and Coppa Shell (at 4.30 p.m.). Each race will cover a distance of 30 minutes plus one lap.

Qualifying sessions and races will be streamed live on Ferrari’s official YouTube channel and on live.ferrari.com, with free access and English-language commentary. There will also be extensive TV coverage, both live and on delay.