Ferrari Challenge Europe from Valencia to the world

Valencia 28 June 2025

Round five of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe takes place at the historic Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. With the 296 Challenge cars also set to face the scorching heat of southern Spain, as always, fans worldwide can enjoy the on-track action, courtesy of global broadcast coverage and live streaming on Ferrari’s official YouTube channel and live.ferrari.com, both free to access with English commentary.

Dazn, Sky and more.

Dazn offers coverage of the Prancing Horse's one-make series, beginning in Italy, where races will be streamed live with Italian commentary. The channel also broadcasts live in Spain, Belgium, France, Portugal, and Japan.

Delayed coverage will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and on Sky Sport F1 in Germany. Live coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s races will be available on Viaplay in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Across the globe.

beIN Sports will provide live satellite coverage in the Middle East, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Singapore. In China, fans can stream the races on WeChat and Star Sports. Motorvision TV will offer news updates and highlights across Africa.