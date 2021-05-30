Extraordinary repeat wins for Kirchmayr and Van Der Vorm

The second round of the Coppa Shell at Brno yielded the same result and the same fantastic thrills as Race-1. Like Saturday, Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) won in the Pro class, while Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) took top spot in the AM. Both set off from the pole positions they secured in the morning.

After a delay due to a thunderstorm over the Czech track, Coppa Shell Race 2 got off to a smooth start, with poleman Ernst Kirchmayr holding onto first. Behind him, James Weiland (Rossocorsa) kept ahead of an aggressive “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo).

In the AM, poleman Willem Van Der Vorm also kept the lead at the start, safely positioned among the Pro class drivers. In his wake, after the early retirement of Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing), Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) held onto second position until Paolo Scudieri (SA.MO.CAR.) launched an extraordinary and successful attack.

The fight for top spot ignited towards the end, with Weiland trying in vain to pass the leader until the last lap. However, Kirchmayr held on to secure a splendid double win that propelled him up the overall standings to just seven points behind the leader. “Alex Fox” finished in third, while Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) took fourth following a fantastic comeback after a tyre change before the start, where he began from the back of the group. He also recorded the fastest lap.

The AM also saw a double win. After yesterday’s triumph, Willem Van Der Vorm, now ahead in the overall standings, repeated the feat in front of an excellent Paolo Scudieri, increasingly at ease in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. The rookie Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) crossed the line in third, while fourth place went to Joakim Olander, who had a very up and down weekend. Germana Tognella (Rossocorsa) claimed an excellent fifth place in class ahead of Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport).



