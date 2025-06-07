Hirsiger takes fifth consecutive win at Brno
Brno 07 June 2025
Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) secured victory in Race 1 of the Trofeo Pirelli at the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, underway at the Brno circuit in the Czech Republic. N.M. (Rossocorsa) achieved a second consecutive win in the Coppa Shell. The Italians also celebrated success in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, thanks to David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), while Andreas König (Emil Frey Racing) won in the Coppa Shell Am.
Ferrari Driver Ambassador Giancarlo Fisichella was also present at the Moravian circuit, which welcomed a large crowd of passionate fans throughout the day. He attended in his capacity as Race Advisor for the Prancing Horse's one-make series, featuring the Ferrari 296 Challenge.
Trofeo Pirelli
Trofeo Pirelli. With a lightning-fast start, Felix Hirsiger seized the lead and never looked back, claiming his fifth consecutive victory while extending his advantage in the overall standings. The Swiss driver, who also recorded the fastest lap of 1’57”918, finished ahead of compatriot Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing), who gained a position after Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili) received a penalty for contact. However, Scarpetta still managed to secure the third step of the podium. Fourth place went to Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels), who had started from pole thanks to a qualifying time of 1’56”025
A thrilling duel between Italians in the Trofeo Pirelli Am saw poleman David Gostner lose the race lead to Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport), who made an excellent start. After an extended head-to-head, Gostner pulled off a decisive overtaking move, crossing the finish line second overall and first in class, also setting the fastest lap in the Am. Third place went to home driver and championship leader Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who chased Zanasi right up to the final lap but was unable to complete his comeback.
Coppa Shell
Coppa Shell. N.M. secured a second consecutive championship, starting from pole in a race that began under Safety Car conditions due to a wet track caused by intermittent rain throughout the day. The Italian driver held the lead and gradually extended the gap over his main pursuers. Among them, it was Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) who came out on top: after overtaking Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), she successfully fended off the recovery efforts of Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), who ultimately finished third and set the fastest lap of the race.
Coppa Shell Am
Andreas König returned to winning ways in the Coppa Shell Am, making a strong start to overtake poleman Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) off the line. The Austrian, who also set the fastest lap with a time of 1’59”638, maintained the lead for the full 30 minutes and secured victory ahead of Sandmann, with Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) completing the podium.
Programme. The second day of racing at the Automotodrom Brno is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 8 June, with qualifying sessions in the morning: Coppa Shell at 9 a.m., Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 9:50 a.m., and Coppa Shell Am at 10:40 a.m. Racing action begins at 2 p.m. with the Coppa Shell, followed by Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 3:15 p.m., and Coppa Shell Am at 4:30 p.m. All qualifying sessions and races will be streamed live, free to access and with English commentary, on live.ferrari.com and Ferrari’s official YouTube channel.