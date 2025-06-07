Hirsiger takes fifth consecutive win at Brno

Trofeo Pirelli. With a lightning-fast start, Felix Hirsiger seized the lead and never looked back, claiming his fifth consecutive victory while extending his advantage in the overall standings. The Swiss driver, who also recorded the fastest lap of 1’57”918, finished ahead of compatriot Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing), who gained a position after Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili) received a penalty for contact. However, Scarpetta still managed to secure the third step of the podium. Fourth place went to Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels), who had started from pole thanks to a qualifying time of 1’56”025

A thrilling duel between Italians in the Trofeo Pirelli Am saw poleman David Gostner lose the race lead to Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport), who made an excellent start. After an extended head-to-head, Gostner pulled off a decisive overtaking move, crossing the finish line second overall and first in class, also setting the fastest lap in the Am. Third place went to home driver and championship leader Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who chased Zanasi right up to the final lap but was unable to complete his comeback.