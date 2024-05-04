Ferrari Challenge Europe at Mugello: a spectacle accessible to audiences worldwide

The first round of the 32nd season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe kicks off at the Mugello circuit this weekend. After free practice sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the weekend action gets underway on Saturday, with the qualifying sessions scheduled for the Coppa Shell & 488 at 9 a.m., the Trofeo Pirelli & Am at 10 a.m. and the Coppa Shell Am at 11 a.m. The first 30-minute races (+1 lap) will be held in the same sequence of classes at 2 p.m., 3.10 p.m. and 4.20 p.m. On Sunday 5 May the programme will be repeated at the same times.

Ferrari Challenge Europe on streaming and TV

Qualifying and races from Mugello will, as always, be streamed on live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel with commentary in English.

In Italy, the Sky platform will broadcast Saturday's three races live on the Sky Sport Arena channel from 2 p.m. (the first Coppa Shell race will be simulcast on Sky F1). Also live on Sky F1 will be the three races on Sunday.

Sky Germany and Sky UK join Sky Italia in providing full coverage of the event. In the UK both Saturday and Sunday’s races will be live at 12.50 p.m. and 2 p.m. (local times) on the Sky Sports F1 channel. Meanwhile in Germany they will be broadcast later on Tuesday on Sky Sport F1.

In China, the Ferrari Challenge will now be accessible through a new dedicated motorsport channel on social media platforms Douyin and WeChat, as well as Xiao Hong Shu. In South America, Speedsport1 continues to broadcast all the races live, while DirecTV and Fox Sports Mexico will show extensive highlights in Spanish. In Northern Europe, Hungary, the Netherlands and Poland, all races will be broadcast live on ViaPlay.