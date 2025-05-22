Ferrari Challenge Europe at Hockenheim for the third round

Maranello 22 May 2025

After the events in Monza and Misano to open its 33rd season, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe arrives in Germany, at the Hockeneheimring, three years after its last appearance.

Fifty-six entrants are ready to take each other on at the steering wheel of the 296 Challenges on the iconic and historic 4.5-kilometre German circuit, with several new entrants in the four classes promising even more intense and spectacular challenges.

Trofeo Pirelli. Leading the standings after the first two races is a Swiss trio consisting of Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing), first, six points clear of Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who scored a double-win at Misano, and ten points ahead of Qwin Wietlisbach (Emil Frey Racing), in what is still a very close standings.

Adding further uncertainty to the challenge in the championship’s top class will be the debut of experienced driver Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing), winner of the 2024 Coppa Shell, and the first appearance in the Prancing Horse one-make series of Enzo Trulli’s son, who will represent Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team as he follows in his father’s footsteps.

There is still a lot of uncertainty among the Am drivers, with the top four in the standings bunched within just nine points, from Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport), who scored twice in Romagna, to Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) and Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing).

Among the contenders ready to vie for success in Germany is local driver “Matt Rosner” (MERTEL Motorsport).

Coppa Shell. With two wins, one at Monza and one at Misano, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) has taken the lead in the standings, but the competition is fierce, with the addition of veteran Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), who is making his debut this year for his eighth season in the series.

Among the title contenders, all eyes will be on Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), winner of the 2024 Coppa Shell Am, fresh from his success in Race-2 at Misano, and Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) who, after a difficult start at Monza, finished a brilliant third in the second race on the Romagna circuit.

Finally, among the Am drivers, the largest class with 20 entrants, two German drivers occupying the top positions in the overall standings will be competing on home turf: “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich), who currently leads with two wins at Monza, and Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg), who trails by three points with a win at Misano.

Programme. After testing and free practice on Thursday 22 and Friday 23, the action gets underway on Saturday, 24 May with the first qualifying session scheduled for 9 a.m. and Race-1 starting at 2 p.m. for Coppa Shell Am, at 3.15 p.m. for Trofeo Pirelli & Trofeo Pirelli Am and at 4.30 p.m. for Coppa Shell. The time schedule remains the same for Sunday the 25th.

As always, qualifying sessions and races will be livestreamed free of charge on Live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel, with commentary in English.