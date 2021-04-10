Weiland and Ramelli clinch Race 1

A stunning debut for the 2021 Ferrari Challenge season. Coppa Shell Race 1 at Monza provided thirty action-packed minutes of closely-fought battles, with James Weiland (Rossocorsa) coming away with the triumph. In AM class, the win went to Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing).

It was full thrills from the get-go, with the pole-sitter Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) running wide at the first turn, dropping several positions and allowing Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) to get through. James Weiland, Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) and Claudio Schiavoni (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) gave chase. It was also a tricky start for the AM class pole-sitter, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) who conceded the lead to Giuseppe Ramelli, who had taken advantage to overtake Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport)



The leading quartet remained tightly-bunched, with Weiland managing to overtake Kirchmayr and attempting to edge away, until a momentary issue slowed down his race, forcing the driver to hand over the leadership to the Baron Motorsport flag-bearer. Schiavoni grabbed third spot from Kinch, while behind the frontrunners, “Alex Fox” (Sf Grand Est Mulhouse) and an unbridled Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) were staging fine comebacks.



With 10 minutes still to go, the four leaders continued to do battle, with Weiland regaining the top spot from Kirchmayr after an excellent overtaking manoeuvre at the first turn, also slipping past Guidoni and Kinch in the process. The Italian driver, however, ended up spinning off after an attempt to snatch Weiland's leadership, dropping several places down the order before eventually claiming seventh final position. American driver James Weiland with Rossocorsa, was the first past the chequered flag, to seal his maiden win of the season ahead of Kinch and Kirchmayr. Behind came "Alex Fox" (fourth) and Scheltema (fifth) and Axel Sartingen, who produced an excellent comeback after a troubled start, which was further enhanced with the day’s fastest lap.



It was an Italian tricolour triumph in AM class for Giuseppe Ramelli who, after an excellent start, kept the field firmly in check to claim the win (eighth place overall), ahead of Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) and fellow Italian, Maurizio Pitorri (CDP - Best Lap) on the third step of the podium. Fourth was Olander on a highly positive debut, ahead of Martinus Richter (MERTEL Italo Cars Nürnberg) and Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport).





