Ferrari Challenge, Clarke, Uchida and Kamiue celebrate in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi Jeremy Clarke won Race 1 of the Winter Challenge, hosted by the Yas Marina circuit at the Ferrari Racing Days, while Yudai Uchida, first among the drivers of the APAC on the checkered flag, celebrates the 2022 title for the Pirelli Am class. Shigeru Kamiue is also crowned champion in the United Arab Emirates, who puts the Shell Am Cup of the Asia Pacific series on the bulletin board.

Trofeo Pirelli Winter Challenge. Jeremy Clarke of Ferrari Beverly Hills took the top spot in the Trofeo Pirelli in Race 1. Starting in first position on the grid, he defended his first-place position throughout the race. It was an adrenaline-fueled race with Clarke achieving a best lap time of 1’57’’780. Matt Kurzejewski of Ferrari Westlake was holding nothing back, defending the second place from his first lap, against Carl Cavers of Graypaul Nottingham who maintained his position for the duration of the race and took the third-place podium finish.

Coppa Shell Winter Challenge. James Geddie (Al Tayer Motors) held on to his top of the podium placement for yet another race. Starting the race in eighth position on the grid and second in his category, he obtained the leading position from the first lap after an unfortunate incident pushed Tani Hanna (Formula Racing) to retire from the race in lap 1 after a collision. Mohamed Alqamzi (Al Tayer Motors) beat off the competition to take the second place with a strong performance. Taking the third place position was Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) after Maya Hartage (Al Tayer Motors) was forced to take a drive through penalty in lap 12.

Trofeo Pirelli Am APAC. Between Yudai Uchida and Nobuhiro Imada, both bearers of Rosso Scuderia, the challenge for the title was gripping and lasted throughout the season. After a disappointing drop out in Dubai last weekend, Imada didn’t fare much better this race. In the end, the one to celebrate was Uchida, who in Abu Dhabi - after finishing third overall and first in his category - is crowned APAC series champion in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class.

Uchida over the course of the year has been on the top step of the podium seven times, recording two successes at Suzuka, one at Mugello and Imola, respectively, and two at the recent Dubai round and one in Abu Dhabi. In the remaining races of the season, the Japanese driver has never fallen below second place, scoring crucial points. Uchida, in his fourth season in the Ferrari Challenge, thus puts his second title in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class in his trophy cabinet after the one in 2020.

Philippe Prette of Blackbird Concessionaires came in with a second place finish and Nobuhiro Imada from Rosso Scuderia coming in the third-place finish after an incident in the thirteenth lap.

Coppa Shell APAC. Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka) gave outstanding performance to take the leading position in Race 1. Dominating from the first lap, he gave no opportunity for his challengers to overtake with a best lap time of 1’59’’477. Second and third positions were taken by Eric Chueng (Blackbird Concessionaires) and Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka).

The Coppa Shell AM Class saw Shigeru Kamiue (European Version) and Baby KEI (Cornes Osaka) battle it out for the Race 1 podium position. Baby Kei kept the edge over Shigeru Kamiue following the grid start to take the top spot in an exciting finish. Either way Kamiue is the new champion of the class. The Japanese driver, in his first season in the single-make championship of the Prancing Horse, enters the series' roll of honor thanks to two victories, obtained in Imola and in Dubai.

Next Race. On Sunday, Feb. 5 at Yas Marina, qualifying, from 11.05, will determine the grid for Race 2, starting at 6:40 p.m. (all times are local).