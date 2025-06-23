Ferrari Challenge Australasia set to headline Ferrari Festival in Sydney

Maranello 23 June 2025

After a short break, Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia returns to familiar ground at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend for its fourth round of the season.

The category will be the headline act of the Ferrari Festival Sydney, which will be a celebration of the famous Italian brand's speed, style and Scuderia spirit.

Sydney Motorsport Park is one of Australia’s best layouts for GT racing as was demonstrated when Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia made its maiden appearance at the circuit in early May.

The event, to be held over two days (June 28-29), will feature practice, qualifying and a race on both Saturday and Sunday.

Trofeo Pirelli. Antoine Gittany (Ferrari Sydney) is the clear leader in Trofeo Pirelli following two undefeated rounds at Phillip Island and Sydney Motorsport Park. Jim Pollicina (Ferrari Sydney) and Cameron Campbell (Ferrari Richmond) have been Gittany’s main rivals this season so far. Mark Hudders (Ferrari Sydney) rounds out a very competitive Trofeo Pirelli quartet.

Coppa Shell. Impressive performances from Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) have placed him at the top of the table in Coppa Shell. Cheng has led the way at each of the three rounds, but David Trewern (Ferrari Gold Coast) has been his closest rival all season-long. Tony Baildon (Ferrari Brisbane), Masahiro Taguchi (Ferrari Brisbane) and David Frish (Ferrari Sydney) have been among the points at the opening three rounds, so will be aiming to add to their totals. New Zealander Michael Walker (Continental Cars Ferrari) and Aemel Nordin (Ferrari Adelaide) will be making their first appearances for the season.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. Last time in Sydney it was Michel Stephan (Ferrari Sydney) completing the clean-sweep, but he will face stiff competition from the returning Japanese driver Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka), while West Australian Paul Van Loenhout (Barbagallo Ferrari) makes his first appearance for the season.

Ferrari Festival Sydney is the penultimate round of the inaugural Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia season. The series will wrap up at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park (The Bend) in September as part of the SRO Motorsport Australia Shannons SpeedSeries.