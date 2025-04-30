Ferrari Challenge Australasia moves to Sydney for Round 3

Maranello 30 April 2025

Sydney Motorsport Park heralds a new contest for Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia as it enters the third round of its inaugural 2025 season.

Built for the 500cc Australian Motorbike Grand Prix in 1990, Sydney Motorsport Park is one of the country’s premium circuits featuring a 3.93km layout reminiscent of many European tracks. Ferrari Challenge Australasia forms part of an exciting line-up of categories at the SRO Motorsports Australia GT Festival Sydney on May 2-4.

Trofeo Pirelli. Following on from a perfect round at Phillip Island, Antoine Gittany (Ferrari Sydney) will aim to continue this success on home turf. Jim Pollicina (Ferrari Sydney) and Cameron Campbell (Ferrari Richmond) lost ground in the championship at Phillip Island and will be keen to fight back, but they have extra competition in the form of Japanese driver Norikazu Shibata (Cornes Osaka). Rounding out the Trofeo Pirelli field is Mark Hudders (Ferrari Sydney).

Coppa Shell. It proved a successful weekend for Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) at Phillip Island after a clean sweep in the second round of Ferrari Challenge Australasia. David Trewern (Ferrari Gold Coast) was close company at the Island, with Masahiro Taguchi (Ferrari Sydney) putting in a consistent performance. Amel Nordin (Ferrari Adelaide), Tony Baildon (Ferrari Brisbane) and David Frish (Ferrari Sydney) add further competition in Sydney.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. It was a close contest between Michel Stephan (Ferrari Sydney) and Jarrod Ferrari (Barbagallo Ferrari) last time out, but there is an added presence in Trofeo Pirelli 488 for Sydney. Japanese driver Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) makes a return after racing at Bathurst, with countryman Hiroyuki Katayama (Cornes Osaka) making his debut. Rounding out the drivers will be John Zelesco (Barbagallo Ferrari) for his maiden appearance.

The schedule. Track action begins on Friday 2 May with two 45-minute practice sessions at 10:40am and 2:45pm. A 20-minute qualifying session at 11:10am is followed by a 30-minute race under lights on Saturday May3 at 6:40pm. The weekend concludes with another 20-minute qualifying session at 9:55am and the 30-minute finale follows at 3:35pm. (All times AEST)

All Ferrari Challenge Australasia qualifying and race sessions will be available to livestream for local viewers on 7plus. International audiences can view both races via the Ferrari YouTube channel following the completion of each event.

The calendar. Ferrari Challenge Australasia will continue its inaugural season down under with a return trip to Sydney Motorsport Park in June, before heading to South Australia’s Shell V-Power Motorsport Park for the season finale in September.