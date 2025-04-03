Ferrari Challenge Australasia arrives at Phillip Island for round 2

Maranello 03 April 2025

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia will launch into action at the stunning Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria this weekend for Round 2 of the inaugural championship.

Located approximately 100km south-east of Melbourne, the iconic waterfront track is renowned for high-speed action around its 4.4km layout. Ferrari Challenge will feature across three days of track activity, from April 4 to 6, as part of the broader GT Festival hosted by SRO Motorsports Australia.

Trofeo Pirelli. Antoine Gittany (Ferrari Sydney) heads into Round 2 with a clear lead following the opening races. Gittany left Mount Panorama in Bathurst with 33 points of a possible 34 on offer that weekend. His nearest rival is Jim Pollicina (Ferrari Sydney) on 22 points in second position, followed by Cameron Campbell (Ferrari Richmond) on 16 completing the frontrunners at this early stage.

Coppa Shell. The battle at the top in Coppa Shell cannot be split, with two drivers equal on 29 points each. Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) and David Trewern (Ferrari Gold Coast) each took out one race victory and one second place at Round 1, and look set to continue their close rivalry into Round 2. Masahiro Taguchi (Ferrari Brisbane) arrives at Phillip Island to defend or better his third place standing in the championship, currently on 18 points.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. In the class for Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo contenders, the top two drivers after Round 1 return to contest Round 2. Jarrod Ferrari (Barbagallo Ferrari) took an impressive 33 points at Bathurst to lead the standings, while Michel Stephan (Ferrari Sydney) sits in second place with 22 points, eager to continue the battle at Phillip Island.

The schedule. Ferrari Challenge Australasia will complete two 45-minute practice sessions on Friday 4 April (starting at 10.45 and 15.40) followed by a 30-minute qualifying session and 30-minute race on both Saturday 5 April and Sunday 6 April: the two races will start at 12.50 and 12.40. respectively (all times are local, AEDT).

All Ferrari Challenge Australasia track activity will be available to livestream in Australia via 7plus. International audiences can view both races via the Ferrari channel on YouTube at the following times.

The calendar. Following Phillip Island, the 2025 Australasian series moves to Sydney Motorsport Park for two separate rounds in May and June, with a finale set for September at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park in South Australia.