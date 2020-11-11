New venues for Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific 2021

After a very unusual season, in 2021 the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will return to some of Asia's most exciting tracks.

A couple of new venues are on the programme, presaging a season packed with excitement and spectacle. Proceedings kick off on 9 and 10 April at Sepang in Malaysia, where Formula 1 races were held until 2017, before moving a month later – from 7 to 9 May – to the slopes of Mount Fuji in Japan.

The new Tianjin V1 circuit, on the outskirts of Beijing, makes its debut in the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific calendar. It will host the third round of the Prancing Horse series, as part of the Ferrari Racing Days, from 4 to 6 June.

We return to Japan for the Suzuka round from 25 to 27 June. Plenty of thrills are anticipated when the 488 Challenge Evos race on the spectacular and technical turns of the Japanese circuit during the Ferrari Racing Days.

The fifth round from 20 to 22 August will see another new addition to the 2021 calendar, when the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific stops off at the Yeongam International Circuit in Korea, which hosted four editions of the Formula 1 Grand Prix from 2010 to 2013.

The final dramas of the Asian series of the Ferrari Challenge, ahead of the Finali Mondiali, will take place at the Marina Bay city circuit in Singapore during the weekend of the 3rd October, in conjunction with the Formula 1 Grand Prix.