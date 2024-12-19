Ferrari 499P and 499P Modificata: what sets them apart

Tyres and wheels. The car reserved for the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme is equipped with Pirelli tyres (instead of the Michelin tyres fitted to the 499P) developed to maximise fun, with shorter warm-up times and more focus on consistent grip than peak performance. The goal for the development of these tyres was to let the driver make the most of each session on the track, as in many cases, gentlemen drivers have only a limited number of laps per session at their disposal. As a result, the dimensions of the front tyres are different (310/71 for the Pirelli tyres compared with 340/71 for the race Michelins), while both are fitted on 18” wheels.

All-wheel drive. All-wheel drive capability at any speed is one of the key characteristics of the 499P Modificata which, as it is not required to compete in races, is not subject to the constraints of racing regulations, which in the case of the 499P only permit the usage of traction from the front axle at speeds above 190 km/h. This means that gentlemen drivers can count on more traction in all conditions, including poor weather, for even more driving fun and safety.

Engine and gearbox. Like the 499P, the hybrid powertrain of the 499P Modificata consists of a rear-mid mounted internal combustion engine and an electric motor on the front axle. However, as it is not subject to the power limits of the race regulations, the 499P Modificata has more combined power on tap (640 kW) than its competition counterpart. The “Push-to-Pass” system, activated by a button at the back of the steering wheel, lets the gentlemen driver unleash an additional 120 kW (on top of the combined total output of 520 kW of the 499P) for a limited period of time during the lap, for an experience unlike anything else on earth.

The gearbox of the 499P Modificata is constructed from aluminium, while magnesium is used for the unit on the competition car, and the gear ratios employed on the two cars are also different. Regarding the engine, the specifications of the turbo units equipping the Modificata are also different.

Electronics, aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics. There are a number of other crucial differences between the two Sport Prototype models. Among these are specific ECU maps developed for the 499P Modificata. Even at first glance, it is clear that the Customer variant features specific aerodynamic solutions: the 499P Modificata has neither the lateral sidepods alongside the cabin nor the front flicks equipping the 499P, and the other evolutionary changes introduced on the latter for the São Paulo event are also absent. The brake cooling ducts are also different, as are a number of elements of the front and rear suspension, which use different setups than those implemented for the competition counterpart.

Two different worlds. These two cars are conceived for completely different applications with polar opposite purposes. The 499P Modificata – of which ten examples could be seen in action at the 2024 Finali Mondiali at Imola – will be driven exclusively by gentlemen driver owners in non-competitive situations, and was developed by drivers not engaged in racing; the competition 499P, on the other hand, is reserved for the professional drivers of the world endurance championship.