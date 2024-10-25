Ferrari 296 Challenge at the FIA Motorsport Games

With the first free practice sessions, the Ferrari 296 Challenge cars went into action on the Ricardo Tormo circuit as part of the programme of the FIA Motorsport Games, the Motor Olympics organised by SRO, which this year also features for the first time the cars of a single-make championship, in this case the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli.

Eleven nations are represented on the track by their respective drivers who animate the races in the Prancing Horse international series. They include James Owen (United Kingdom), newly crowned world champion of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Axel Sartingen (Germany), world champion and continental champion of the Coppa Shell in 2023. Defending the Italian colours will be the experienced Paolo Scudieri, who finished on a podium in Imola, while the United States will be represented by Lisa Clark, several times winner of the Ladies Cup. Christophe Hurni (Switzerland) and Angelo Fontana (Venezuela) aspire to important positions, but also Davit Kajaia (Georgia) and Ivan Velasco Sanchez (Spain), who is determined to do well in front of his audience, are ready for the limelight. Eyes are also on Talal Shair (Lebanon), Christian Kinch (Sweden) and Alvaro Ramos (Portugal).

Two days of free practice on Friday, followed by two qualifying races on Saturday. From the average times will be drawn up the starting grid valid for the Medal Race, scheduled for Sunday, with the start scheduled for 13:45.