Ferati and Gostner win Race-1 in Valencia

Valencia 28 June 2025

Round five of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe took place at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, where the 296 Challenge cars competed on the final Saturday of June in sweltering conditions, with air temperatures reaching 34°C and the track surface peaking at 61°C. Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli, closing the gap at the top of the standings. Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) emerged victorious in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Victory in the Coppa Shell went to Manuela Gostner (Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM), while Andreas König (Emil Frey Racing) won the Coppa Shell Am.

Ferrari official driver Thomas Neubauer also attended the Spanish circuit, acting as Race Advisor for the Prancing Horse’s one-make series throughout the weekend.

Trofeo Pirelli. Starting from pole position thanks to a qualifying time of 1'31"909, Jasin Ferati maintained his lead in the early stages and gradually increased his advantage over the chasing group to secure his first win of the season. Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili) finished second behind the Swiss driver, who also claimed the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1'33"978, while Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) took third, earning his second consecutive podium. The experienced Italian moved up from eighth on the grid to engage in a wheel-to-wheel battle with championship leader Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), making a decisive overtake on the Swiss driver in a thrilling final lap.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, class pole-sitter Michael Verhagen returned to winning ways, leading from start to finish while competing against drivers from the higher class. Behind the Dutchman, who also set the fastest lap, came Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Racing) in second, with Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) completing the podium.