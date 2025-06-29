Ferati and Gostner win again in Race-2 at Valencia

Valencia 29 June 2025

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, featuring the Maranello manufacturer’s 296 Challenge cars, concluded its fifth round of the season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with another victory for Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli. The result puts him at the top of the overall standings, just one point ahead of Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM). Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) also made it two wins from two in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) repeated her Race-1 triumph to extend her lead in the Coppa Shell standings. Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) returned to the top step of the podium in the Coppa Shell Am.

In the heat of the Spanish weekend, the Valencia circuit also hosted Ferrari official driver Thomas Neubauer, who was on hand as Race Advisor for the Prancing Horse’s one-make series. Ismael Fahssi, Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports driver, was also present. Nineteen–year–old Ismael, from Valencia, joined the Ferrari ranks just weeks ago and will be part of the driver line-up for the 2025 F1 Esports Championship. His home circuit provided the perfect backdrop to showcase the Ferrari HP Esports Series and gain a closer look at the world of the Ferrari Challenge.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jasin Ferati continued his strong form and pace at Valencia with pole position and a second consecutive win in Race-2. The Swiss driver also claimed the bonus point for the fastest lap, with a time of 1'33"609, leapfrogging Felix Hirsiger at the top of the overall standings. Hirsiger finished second. Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) climbed the final step on the podium.