Ferati and Gostner win again in Race-2 at Valencia
Valencia 29 June 2025
The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, featuring the Maranello manufacturer’s 296 Challenge cars, concluded its fifth round of the season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with another victory for Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli. The result puts him at the top of the overall standings, just one point ahead of Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM). Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) also made it two wins from two in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) repeated her Race-1 triumph to extend her lead in the Coppa Shell standings. Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) returned to the top step of the podium in the Coppa Shell Am.
In the heat of the Spanish weekend, the Valencia circuit also hosted Ferrari official driver Thomas Neubauer, who was on hand as Race Advisor for the Prancing Horse’s one-make series. Ismael Fahssi, Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports driver, was also present. Nineteen–year–old Ismael, from Valencia, joined the Ferrari ranks just weeks ago and will be part of the driver line-up for the 2025 F1 Esports Championship. His home circuit provided the perfect backdrop to showcase the Ferrari HP Esports Series and gain a closer look at the world of the Ferrari Challenge.
Trofeo Pirelli. Jasin Ferati continued his strong form and pace at Valencia with pole position and a second consecutive win in Race-2. The Swiss driver also claimed the bonus point for the fastest lap, with a time of 1'33"609, leapfrogging Felix Hirsiger at the top of the overall standings. Hirsiger finished second. Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) climbed the final step on the podium.
Trofeo Pirelli,Highlights
Michael Verhagen also sealed a double victory. He started third overall on the grid – first in the Trofeo Pirelli Am – and held his lead confidently to the finish line. The contest behind the Dutchman was fierce, but he also set the fastest lap in class and reduced his deficit in the overall standings to just 14 points behind Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing). The Czech driver, who had crossed the line second, dropped a place after receiving a five-second penalty for completing an overtaking move off-track. Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Racing) took his second runner-up spot of the weekend, while Danilo Del Favero (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) claimed third for his first podium of the season.
Coppa Shell, Highlights
Coppa Shell. Manuela Gostner repeated her Race-1 victory after starting from pole position with a qualifying time of 1'33"277. The Italian driver delivered a commanding solo performance, while behind her, the contest for the remaining podium spots intensified in the closing stages. Oscar Lee Ryndziewicz (Kessel Racing) emerged victorious with a decisive move on the final lap, finishing ahead of N.M. (Rossocorsa). Thanks to the bonus point for the fastest lap, Gostner now leads the class standings by 23 points over John Dhillon (Formula Racing), who finished fourth today, and by 29 points over N.M.
Coppa Shell Am, Highlights
Lining up in the front row of Coppa Shell Am, Sven Schömer was determined to secure the victory that narrowly eluded him the previous day. The German immediately overtook the day’s pole-sitter, Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing), and gradually extended his lead over the chasing pack. Schömer now leads the overall standings by 29 points ahead of Sandmann, who earned the bonus point for the fastest lap.
Next round. The sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe returns to Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 18 to 20 July.